The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has said his political ideology was all about the people.
He said this while responding to questions about his political ideology since he recently left the “progressives” to join the Peoples Democratic Party which some claim is a party of conservatives.
Obaseki said this soon after he stepped out of the PDP National Executive Committee hall, at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata House, Abuja, where he underwent screening.
The governor appeared before the PDP screening panel for Edo State.
He explained that his reason for being in politics in the first place was about bringing development to his state and improving the life of his people.
