

"Thank you for all the messages but our father is still alive, alhamdulillah. When it is our time we will all die so wait first."







She said this in a tweet to debunk rumours that the Ajimobi had died on Thursday.She tweeted...The former governor, who was named the acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, had been on quarantine for over two weeks, battling COVID-19.Ajimobi, who is 70-year-old is believed to have an underlying illness which is slowing down his recovery.He slipped into coma and has been on the ventilator for close to two weeks.Ajimobi represented Oyo state in the senate between 2003 and 2007. He was elected governor in 2011 and 2015.He failed in his bid in 2019 to return to the senate.He is now the deputy national chairman of the APC and the acting chairman, with Oshiomhole suspended by the court.