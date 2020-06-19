





The airport has joined the community of climate smart airports within Airport Carbon Accreditation as the first in Nigeria.The airport received a level 1 ‘Mapping’ recognition for creating a complete and independently verified carbon inventory, and outlining plans on how to reduce the emissions.In June 2008, the annual assembly of ACI EUROPE adopted a landmark resolution on Climate Change when its member airports committed to reduce carbon emissions from their operations, with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral.One year later, at the 2009 annual assembly, ACI EUROPE launched Airport Carbon Accreditation, allowing the assessment and recognition of participating airports’ efforts to manage and reduce their CO₂ emissions.Airport Carbon Accreditation is an independent, voluntary programme administered by WSP, an international consultancy appointed by ACI EUROPE to enforce the accreditation criteria for airports on an annual basis. The administration of the programme is overseen by an Advisory Board.As of November 2011, Airport Carbon Accreditation has been extended to airports in the Asia-Pacific region, in cooperation with ACI Asia-Pacific. The programme was also extended to the African region of ACI in June 2013.In September 2014, Airport Carbon Accreditation took off in North America and it went global in November 2014 with its extension to airports in Latin America and the Caribbean.Airports applying to become accredited must have their carbon footprints independently verified in accordance with ISO14064 (Greenhouse Gas Accounting). Evidence of this must be provided to the programme administrator (WSP) together with all claims regarding carbon management processes which must also be independently verified.The definitions of emissions footprints used by Airport Carbon Accreditation follow the principles of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and the World Resources Institute (WRI) “Greenhouse Gas Protocol” Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard.When considering the emissions from aircraft within the airport perimeter and on final approach and initial departure, Airport Carbon Accreditation uses the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) definition of the Landing-Take Off cycle and requires airports to comply with these definitions.