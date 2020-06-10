



Hauwa’u Sulaiman, a 34-year-old housewife, has given birth to a set of quadruplets at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna state.





Hauwa’u, a resident of Zaria, who is also a mother of 13, gave birth on Friday.





Speaking with NAN on Tuesday in Zaria, she said the set of quadruplets is her eighth delivery.





The mother and the babies were transferred to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) for better care.

Hauwa’u, however, added that the only male among the quadruplets died before they arrived ABUTH.





She said the remaining three infants had been placed under observation at the pediatrics care unit, while she had been receiving medical care at the maternity ward.





According to her, she received two bags of blood during the delivery processes.





“I am very healthy and strong but the medical experts advised that I need to be monitored very well before they can discharge me,’’ she said.





Her husband, Sulaiman Mohammed, said his wife had given birth to a set of triplets twice; a set of twins two times, and three babies at different times before the quadruplets.





Mohammed, a driver, expressed gratitude to Allah for the wonderful gift of the babies.





He added that his older brother assisted him with the children whenever such needs arose.





Saudatu Haruna, his mother, also said the birth of the quadruplets was not a surprise, and attributed it to inheritance, adding that she gave birth to a set of twins on three different occasions.





Saudatu also said her mother was one of a set of triplets, while her father was a twin.





Isa Abdulkadir, the leading consultant in the pediatrics unit at ABUTH, said the three babies were in good condition.





