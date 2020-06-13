Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has lost his older brother, Dede Amaechi.
President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement on Saturday issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, encouraged Amaechi to find courage in the legacies of the deceased.
“President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, over the demise of his elder brother, Dede Amaechi.
“In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Amaechi family and people of Rivers State.
“President Buhari urges the former Governor of Rivers State and two-time Director-General of his election campaigns to find strength in the notable legacies of his late brother,” the statement read.
