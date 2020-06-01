Brazil legend, Ronaldo De Lima, has revealed that Lionel Messi is his favourite player to watch.
Ronaldo, in an interview with AS, also left Cristiano Ronaldo out of his list of the top five players that he loves.
Both Messi and Ronaldo are constantly hailed as the two best players in the world, but De Lima has a different opinion.
Instead, he picked Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and Paris Saint-Germain duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
“Messi, of course, he is number one, it is a talent that we will take 20 or 30 years to see something similar.
“I also like Salah, Hazard, Neymar, that I love watching him play, of course Mbappe,” Ronaldo said.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.