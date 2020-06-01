





Ronaldo, in an interview with AS, also left Cristiano Ronaldo out of his list of the top five players that he loves.Both Messi and Ronaldo are constantly hailed as the two best players in the world, but De Lima has a different opinion.Instead, he picked Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and Paris Saint-Germain duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.“Messi, of course, he is number one, it is a talent that we will take 20 or 30 years to see something similar.“I also like Salah, Hazard, Neymar, that I love watching him play, of course Mbappe,” Ronaldo said.