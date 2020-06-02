





The former five-division world champion’s promotional company, Mayweather Promotions, confirmed on Twitter he had made the offer, and several local media reports have said the family have accepted.Mayweather also paid for the funerals of Genaro Hernandez, his former opponent, and the legendary Joe Frazier in 2011.Mayweather Promotions and the boxer’s agency have yet to respond to a request for comment.The incident has prompted anger across the United States and abroad, with numerous professional athletes and leagues speaking out, including NBA great Michael Jordan and golf’s 15-times major champion Tiger Woods.Ravens owner pledges $1m for social justice reformSteve Bisciotti, the owner of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, has pledged $1m for social justice reform and said a group of former and current players would decide which organisations benefit.“There is nothing I can say to ease the pain felt by African-American communities across our country. No words will repair the damage that has been done,” Bisciotti said in a statement.“Like many people, I am sickened, disheartened and shaken by the acts of racism that continue to overwhelm our society.