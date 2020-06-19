





There was massaive anxiety in Oyo state and other parts of Nigeria on Thursday, over the health of former Oyo State Governor and Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi.Meanwhile death rumours have been circulating on social media and some blogs (can't confirm the validity of the reports at this time)The former governor, who had been ill for some time is said to be receiving medication in Lagos. Following the anxiety over Ajimobi’s health, unconfirmed reports said his health deteriorated and he passed on last night.However, Ajimobi’s Special Adviser on Communication, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, told a source that the politician is alive. Sources close to the politician said his death cannot be hidden. “Senator Ajimobi is a Muslim. If he is dead, he must be buried within 24 hours and so his demise must be announced.He is alive,’’ they said.NE recalls that Ajimobi had been on quarantine for over two weeks, battling COVID-19.