





A Kaduna State High Court sitting in Dogarawa Sabon Gari in Zaria on Wednesday sentenced one Usman Shehu Bashir to death by hanging for raping a two-year-old girl to death.The Presiding Judge, Justice Kabir Dabo, said the convict had confessed to committing the offence, adding that relying on Section 221of the Penal Code, he was sentencing him to death by hanging.The case started on the 23 March 2015 and lasted for five years.Justice Dabo said, “On the fateful day, the convict took the late Fatima to his room and for about 40 minutes, he raped her which led to her death.”