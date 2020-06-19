Police in Osun State have detained a certain Maliki Ayo, following the demise of his girlfriend Faderera Oloyede, a student of Federal University of Oye-Ekiti.
Oloyede died in his room on Tuesday in the Koko area of Iree community.
Police spokeswoman Mrs Yemisi Opalola confirmed Ayo’s arrest yesterday, saying that investigation was ongoing.
