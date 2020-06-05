





Oyetola in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Friday in Osogbo, also ordered civil servants on grade level Seven and above to resume work within normal office hours.He directed departmental heads to work out alternate working hours for staff on grade levels One to Six.Oyetola further said that the curfew which was earlier 6. p.m to 6. a.m would now be from 9.p.m to 5.a.m daily.The governor, however, said that the curfew would be relaxed for 14 days in the first instance.Oyetola also said that the total lockdown earlier imposed on the state from Friday to Sunday had been eased for 14 days in the first instance.The governor said the ban on political, public, religious and any kind of gatherings under whatever guise remained in force.He also said all major markets in the state would remain shut, while smaller markets would be opened .The governor said that traders in smaller markets must ensure physical distancing, the use of face masks and obsere all other precautionary measures in accordance with the established protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Oyetola thanked the people of the state for their cooperation during the period of the lockdown and enjoined them to ensure the new measures on the gradual reopening of the economy were strictly adhered to.The governor also urged religious leaders to constantly remind their followers on the need for all hands to be on deck as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was not over.“As you are all aware, the Federal Government, few days ago lifted the ban on religious activities in the country.“We have, therefore, lifted ours too after our meeting with religious leaders on Wednesday with specific guidelines.“In furtherance to that, we have also further relaxed our curfew, as part of measures for the gradual reopening of our economy,” the governor said.