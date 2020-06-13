





De Telegraaf says Liverpool and Van Dijk’s camp are no longer discussing new terms.Liverpool have pulled back from negotiations after their finances have been hit hard by the coronavirus suspension. The terms demanded by Van Dijk cannot be matched by the Reds at this stage.For the moment, the two parties are now no longer in contact.And watching developments closely are PSG, where it’s mooted Van Dijk will be assured a €300,000-a-week package will be waiting for him should he agitate for a Liverpool transfer this summer.