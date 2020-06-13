Liverpool have stunned Virgil van Dijk with a decision to stall on new contract talks, it has been revealed.
De Telegraaf says Liverpool and Van Dijk’s camp are no longer discussing new terms.
Liverpool have pulled back from negotiations after their finances have been hit hard by the coronavirus suspension. The terms demanded by Van Dijk cannot be matched by the Reds at this stage.
For the moment, the two parties are now no longer in contact.
And watching developments closely are PSG, where it’s mooted Van Dijk will be assured a €300,000-a-week package will be waiting for him should he agitate for a Liverpool transfer this summer.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.