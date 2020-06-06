Liverpool are willing to sell a raft of fringe players this summer.
Goal says Liverpool are prepared to sell six players this summer in order to fund a transfer move.
Divock Origi, Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri, Loris Karius, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic are all available for a potential transfer switch away from Anfield.
And the Daily Express says with the funds raised, the Reds could make a signing despite deciding against moving for Timo Werner. The RB Leipzig striker is now set to join Chelsea.
But, of course, the Reds are unlikely to be able to get the same fees that they would have been expecting for the outgoing stars that they would have wanted before the coronavirus pandemic.
