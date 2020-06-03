



As Nigeria settles into the next phase of the lockdown relaxation, the federal government has expressed concern about the spike in infections across the country, especially with only 20 out of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas (LGAs) accounting for more than 50 percent of COVID-19 cases.





Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that the high-burden LGAs, which are spread across eight states and the federal capital territory (FCT), had 60 percent of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as of May 29, 2020.





The states are Lagos, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi, Borno, Edo, Ogun and the FCT as of May 29, 2020.





Out of the 20 LGAs, 11 are in Lagos, which has the highest number of infections in Nigeria.





Below are the affected LGAs in Lagos and the cases:



Lagos mainland, 1,274 cases

Mushin, 458

Eti-Osa, 403

Alimosho, 239

Kosofe, 175

Ikeja, 168

Oshodi/Isolo, 132

Apapa, 131

Amuwo Odofin, 129

Lagos Island, 111

Surulere, 110

The remaining LGAs with high number of cases are





Abuja Municipal, 536

Tarauni (Kano), 248

Nassarawa (Kano), 152

Katsina, 242 cases

Maiduguri (Borno), 167

Dutse (Jigawa), 170

Oredo (Edo), 126 cases

Bauchi, 114 cases

Ado Odo/Ota (Ogun), 107

As of June 1, Nigeria recorded 10,578 COVID-19 cases, out of which 3,122 persons have been discharged while 299 deaths have occurred.





Of the total number of confirmed cases, 275 (2%) patients have travel history, 2,391 (23%) patients had contact with patients who have travel history, while 7,912 (75%) patients are categorised under “unknown exposure”.





Demographics show that 7,133 (67%) of COVID-19 patients are male, while 3,445 (33%) are female.





