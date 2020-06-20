



The Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos, Mrs. Shola Oladeinbo, is dead.





Her death was made known in a statement signed by Prince Muiz Dosunmu, the State Secretary of the party, stating that she died on Friday, after a brief illness.





According to the statement which also described the deceased as a dedicated member of the PDP family, her funeral arrangements will be announced by her family.





The statement reads: ”It is with a heavy heart, and total submission to the will of God, that the entire PDP State Executive Committee members, announce the sudden demise of Mrs. Oluwashola Oladeinbo, a strong member of the State Working Committee, who died today, Friday 19th June 2020 after a brief illness.





“Mrs. Oluwashola Oladeinbo was a Lagosian of substance from the famous Benson family of Ikorodu, a loyal party chieftain, who served the Party meritoriously all her lifetime, a dedicated PDP disciple without bounds.





“May the Saints light your way through the land of shadow, to the hearts of eternal peace, our indefatigable woman leader.





“The PDP family bids you goodnight.”





