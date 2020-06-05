





Mrs Sanwo-Olu stated this on Thursday while reacting to the various cases of rape and sexual molestations recently reported in the country.The governor’s wife protested the serial abuses together with the wife of Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, as well as the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, among others.“For us in Lagos State, we have zero tolerance for rape because it is nothing but a bestial act.“It is a heinous and abhorrent crime that must be collectively stamped out of our society. We must all say #NoToRape, #NoToSexualViolence and #NoToDomesticViolence,” she tweeted.It was earlier reported that a 100-level student of the University of Benin, Uwaila Omozuwa, was recently raped in Benin City, the Edo State capital by hoodlums, who smashed her head with a fire extinguisher, leaving her to die in the pool of her blood.Less than a week after, an 18-year-old student of the Federal College of Animal and Production Technology, Moore Plantation, Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State, suffered the same fate.Also, three hoodlums allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old street hawker at the Oja-Oba Market, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.Reactions continue to trail the actions of rapists with notable persons including the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), and his wife, Aisha Buhari, condemning the act.