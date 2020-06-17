



Doctors, under the aegis of the medical guild, have issued a three-week strike notice to the Lagos state government over non-availability of necessary resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.





Oluwajimi Sodipo, chairman of medical guild, on Tuesday in Lagos, said the notice was issued based on challenges faced by health workers on providing care for patients in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.





Medical Guild is the association of doctors under the employment of the Lagos state government.





Sodipo also cited limited availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) in isolation centres and hospitals across the state, as well as the non-inclusion of the guild and other health care workers’ unions in decision making process in the state.





Other issues he mentioned included the non-implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the federal government and national associations/unions of health workers by the state government on health insurance, hazard allowances and other palliatives for health workers.





According to him, the shortage of doctors is another issue that necessitated the ultimatum given for the strike.





“The Guild has reiterated to the government on number of occasions, our resolve to dialogue on these issues,” he said.





“We strongly believe that the concerns noted above can be solved and further action averted by proactive measures from the relevant ministries, departments and agencies, especially health, as indications are that Mr Governor is ready to do all things necessary to mitigate these challenges.”





Sodipo said members of the guild would withdraw their services after expiration of the ultimatum, if there was no dialogue and resolution of the issues.





He expressed concern about the increasing rate of infections and mortality in the state, and urged the public to maintain the guidelines on the use of face masks, social distancing and hand-washing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.









