





They include 16 females and 77 males out of which 11 are foreign nationals.This was contained in a statement personally signed by Sanwo-Olu.11 of the patients were from Agidingbi, 22 from Gbagada, 36 from Lekki, 8 from Eti-Osa(LandMark), 9 from Onikan and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.“This brings to 1512, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.“Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID19FreeLagos”, Sanwo-Olu admonished residents.