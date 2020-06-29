Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday announced the discharge of 93 more COVID-19 patients from Lagos facilities to reunify with the society.
They include 16 females and 77 males out of which 11 are foreign nationals.
This was contained in a statement personally signed by Sanwo-Olu.
11 of the patients were from Agidingbi, 22 from Gbagada, 36 from Lekki, 8 from Eti-Osa(LandMark), 9 from Onikan and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.
“This brings to 1512, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.
“Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID19FreeLagos”, Sanwo-Olu admonished residents.
