





The State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is the COVID-19 Incident Commander disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.According to Sanwo-Olu, “Today, (Tuesday) 33 fully recovered COVID19 Lagos patients; 7 females and 26 males including three foreign nationals – Indians have been discharged to join the society.The patients; 21 from Onikan, 9 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 2 from Lekki and 1 from Gbagada Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID19.“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities is now 908.“As our front line health workers records successes in this battle against #COVID19, we urge citizens to adhere strictly to our public advisories and directives as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection,” Sanwo-Olu stated.Meanwhile, the state has recorded another eight COVID-19 related deaths, increasing the infection mortality in Lagos to 67.The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.Abayomi stated this via his verified twitter handle on Tuesday, adding that the deaths were recorded on Monday, June 1.