





This was contained in a circular issued on Wednesday by the state Head of Service, Deborah Ogunmola.Ogunmola said Governor Yahaya Bello gave the order that the affected officials, who have been working from home since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, should return to work.The HoS enjoined the returning workers to obey the protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control including the use of face masks, social distancing, and good hygiene practices.“All MDAs are to ensure they provide facilities for hand washing and sanitisers at the entrance of their offices. All officers are to ensure they maintain a healthy lifestyle and adhere to all the guidelines of NCDC to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read in part.