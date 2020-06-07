





Ejibunu, who is the Chief Imam of Kabba, whose identification as the first Covid-19 case in Kogi heightened altercation between the state and authorities of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is said to be in better condition and could return anytime soon to Kabba.He was reportedly discharged from hospital on Friday.According to a source, who pleaded anonymity, the Chief Imam has been discharged from hospital.The source added he is taking his rest with a family member in Gwagwalada.Ejibunu was a fortnight ago referred from the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja to the National Hospital Abuja, where he was confirmed COVID–19 positive by the NCDC.The Kogi State Government however rejected the claim, saying that the NCDC did not carry along its Ministry of Health on the series of tests conducted on the patient.The state maintained its position of being COVID-19 free even after the announcement of a third case by the NCDC last Thursday.A spokesman by family of Ejibunu however issued a statement confirming the Chief Imam tested positive for coronavirus, which sparked another round of controversy.Governor Yahaya Bello last Monday, ordered a two-week lockdown of the Kabba-Bunu LGA, which was lifted the three days after on the premise that comprehensive tests were carried out in the community.