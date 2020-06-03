





The reality TV star shared the disturbing experience via her Twitter page on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.According to her, the reason she didn’t report the rapist was because the one person she told about the incident, ended up blaming her for getting raped.“#WhyIDidntReport – because he apologized right after. Because I made myself believe him being drunk was an excuse. Because the one person I did tell said I caused it. Because I felt dirty and ashamed. #WeAreTired,” she tweeted.“Yes, this did happen to me. I’m sharing in the hope that others will feel no shame in sharing what happened to them. Please don’t deflect or say it is not my story when it was already hard enough sharing it.”Khafi’s tweets are coming on the heels of the recent protests over the rape and murder of a young student in Nigeria.