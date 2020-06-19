



Nastura Sharif, chairman of the board of trustees (BoT) of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has been released from detention.





Sharif, who was arrested by the police on Tuesday for leading a protest against growing insecurity in Katsina state, was later moved to Abuja.





In a statement on Thursday evening, Abdulhazeez Suleiman, spokesman of the group, said Sharif was released following the intervention of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and other prominent well-meaning Nigerians and groups.





“The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) hereby confirms that Nastura Ashir Sharif, its chairman of the Board of Trustees, has today been freed from a two-day police captivity,” the statement read.

“We acknowledge that Sharif’s freedom was made possible by the enormous pressure exerted by the CNG, the Northern Elders Forum, patriotic leaders and elders of the North, a decent section of the civil society, a multi-sectoral cooperation of regional groups and activists and the vigilance of the national and international press.”





The group expressed appreciation to Nigerians and said it would never relent in its struggles for a just society.





“We equally appreciate the support, cooperation and patience of the entire northern public throughout the period of Shariff’s detention. This is indeed reassuring,” the group said.





“We assure the public that we shall never relent in our struggle for a decent, free, fair and just society no matter the odds.





“We urge authorities to endeavour to always place value on human liberty and people’s rights as basic cornerstones for civilised democracy.”









