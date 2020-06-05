West, a father of four, also donated the sum of $2 million to charities associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, adding that he’ll be aiding black-owned businesses with financial contributions.
Nigerianeye recalled that Floyd died on May 25, after being pinned down by the neck for nearly nine minutes by Derek Chauvin, a Minnesota police officer, during an arrest.
The report of the autopsy carried out by Hennepin County Medical Examiner showed that Floyd had COVID-19 before his death. It however, said the disease did not contribute to his demise.
