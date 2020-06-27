 Kanye West announces partnership with Nigerian designer Mowalola Ogunlesi | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Saturday, June 27, 2020
Nigerian-British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi will be the design director of American rapper Kanye West’s new Yeezy and Gap collaborative venture.

Ye initially announced the new partnership with Gap early Friday morning, with Ogunlesi later taking to Instagram to share the news.


“Design Director of Yeezy Gap”, she simply wrote.

Naomi Campbell congratulated her: “Congratulations @mowalola 👏🏾👏🏾♥️♥️🔥🔥”, Naomi wrote.


A post shared by MTV (@mowalola) on


The 10-year deal will bring affordable Yeezy designs to shops from 2021.


