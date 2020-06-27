Nigerian-British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi will be the design director of American rapper Kanye West’s new Yeezy and Gap collaborative venture.
Ye initially announced the new partnership with Gap early Friday morning, with Ogunlesi later taking to Instagram to share the news.
“Design Director of Yeezy Gap”, she simply wrote.
Naomi Campbell congratulated her: “Congratulations @mowalola 👏🏾👏🏾♥️♥️🔥🔥”, Naomi wrote.
The 10-year deal will bring affordable Yeezy designs to shops from 2021.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.