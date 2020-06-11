The 24-member Kaduna House of Assembly has impeached Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo.
The development followed a vote of no confidence on him.
Meanwhile, the allegations leveled against the impeached Deputy Speaker were yet unknown.
Details shortly…
