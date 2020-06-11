 Kaduna Assembly impeaches Deputy Speaker | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Kaduna Assembly impeaches Deputy Speaker

Thursday, June 11, 2020
The 24-member Kaduna House of Assembly has impeached Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo.

The development followed a vote of no confidence on him.

Meanwhile, the allegations leveled against the impeached Deputy Speaker were yet unknown.

Details shortly…



