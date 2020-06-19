





The AG was reacting to reports on social media that the suspect arrested in connection with Uwa’s murder confessed that he was sent by the church pastor because she was pregnant for him.Omorogbe denied the report during a protest organised by members of the Edo Women Development Initiatives.The AG noted that the news of her being impregnated by her pastor caused serious anguish to the family members, describing it as a terrible story.The justice commissioner said, “We were all terribly shocked to see what happened to Uwa. It was terrible; it was a brutal experience.“We were further shocked by some of the different things we saw all over the place, particularly on social media, and that is why it is important we come here.“For example, we saw a terrible lie being peddled on social media, not regular press, that Uwa was impregnated by her pastor. That has been refuted, though it caused serious anguish to the family members. It’s a terrible story.“Though one cannot talk at this point, but from the autopsy done on Uwa, it was clearly established that not only was she not pregnant, she was a virgin, so, how boyfriend and pregnancy came in, only God knows.”Omorogbe, who noted that rape could be totally eradicated from the society if the criminals were served the judgment they deserved, solicited the partnership of the mainstream media.“All we are trying to do is to make sure there is no more rape in Edo State. Not only do I believe that rape can be totally eradicated in the state, but the government of Mr Obaseki is also committed to ensuring total eradication of rape in this state.,” the AG said.