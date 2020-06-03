Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), has directed the force’s headquarters in Abuja to take over investigations on the rape and murder of Vera Omozuwa.





Vera, a microbiology student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), had died from injuries sustained after she was attacked with a fire extinguisher and raped while studying in a church situated within Benin.





Amid the heated outrage across social media platforms, the Edo state police said it had arrested a suspect connected to the incident after a fingerprint exam was conducted on the murder instrument.





On Tuesday, Frank Mba, a spokesperson of the police in Abuja, however, said the case was taken over from the state following report from a team of investigators and forensic experts deployed to Edo.

He said that the IGP also ordered an immediate deployment of specialised investigators and assets to all gender desk offices of the country’s police to strengthen and enhance the capacity of the units.

DEATH OF MISS VERA UWAILA: IGP DIRECTS FORCE-CID TO TAKE OVER INVESTIGATIONS



- Orders Strengthening of the Gender-Based Unit of the Force — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) June 2, 2020

The IGP’s directive is sequel to the preliminary report from the team of investigators and forensic experts earlier deployed to assist the Edo State Police Command in the investigations into the unfortunate incident. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) June 2, 2020

“The DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael, will henceforth provide direct supervision and ensure a speedy and thorough investigation of the case,” Mba said.





“The IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of specialised investigators and additional investigation assets to all the Gender Desks Offices and the Juvenile Welfare Centres (JWC) across the country.





“This is to strengthen and enhance the capacity of the Units to respond to increasing challenges of sexual assaults and domestic/gender-based violence linked with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and other social ills within the country.”





Godwin Obaseki, Edo governor, had earlier charged operatives to thoroughly investigate, arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable in her death.





