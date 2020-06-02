



The sister of Vera Omozuwa has revealed how Police officers allegedly demanded bribe from her family after the rape of the deceased was reported.





She made the disclosure on Tuesday.





The video where Vera’s sister made the allegation is going viral on social media platforms.

The aggrieved family member condemned the Police for claiming that Vera’s father refused to lay a complaint.





The complainants recalled that when Mr. Omozuwa reported the case, the officers demanded a bribe.





“They said they needed mobility money before they could do their job”, the lady said as she cried.





Another relative/friend stated that the Police allegedly told the bereaved father that he was not the first person to have his child raped.





Vera was a 100-level Microbiology student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).





She was raped and killed in a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) branch in Benin.





The incident occurred on May 30.





On Monday, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, dispatched investigation aids and forensic support to Edo State.





The Force Headquarters vowed that the Police high command would get to the root of the brutal attack.





However, the Police in Edo have confirmed the arrest of one of the suspects.





On the latest allegations, several calls to the spokesman of the State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, were unsuccessful.





At different times, his number was “busy” or “not reachable”.





