A Hijabite, Barakat was reportedly raped & murdered close to her Dad's house at Akinyele Local Government Area in Ibadan (2/6/20). Rapists don't care about your age, dress code or consent, they are evil & should be made to face the wrath of law!#JusticeForBarakat#SayNoToRapist

This is Barakat Bello, she was all alone at home when some men attacked her. They raped and killed her!

This happened yesterday, in Ibadan



This happened yesterday, in Ibadan



Tell me what's the excuse this time???#StopKillingWomen #StopRapingWomen #JusticeForBarakat







Bello, a student of the Federal College of Animal and Production Technology Moore Plantation, Apata, Ibadan, was reportedly attacked at her home in Akinyele area of Ibadan.This happened a few days after a first-year student of the University of Benin, Uwa Omozuwa, was raped and killed in Edo State.Bello, who was undertaking the National Diploma programme in Science Laboratory Technology, was reportedly attacked on June 1.Outraged by the quick succession of the rape and deaths, a Nigerian on Twitter, Joe Abah, wrote, ” This national epidemic of raping and killing young girls needs to stop. The police must get to the bottom of it and get #JusticeForBarakat.”Nigerian footballer, Asisat Oshoala, tweeted, “Another day Another sad news…..naija which way.”Aliyu Alli stated, “Hashtag keeps popping on a daily basis on killings of young Nigerians. Shall we continue to be aggrieved on social media while the Nigeria government is not living up to her responsibility of protecting lives and properties. Barakat is another victim of a failed system.”Kelvin Odanz wrote, “While we were expressing shock and anger over the rape and murder of Uwa in Benin, this lady was raped and murdered in Ibadan last night. It is safe to say we have an epidemic on our hands.”Other reactions are;