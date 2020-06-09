Niger Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has eased lockdown of the state.
According to him, all commercial activities can resume but schools are to remain closed while civil servants are to remain at home unless those on essential duties.
The Governor stated these while receiving the technical committee report for the establishment of Niger COVID 19 molecular testing laboratory in Government House, Minna.
Details shortly…
