President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the murder of an undergraduate of the University of Benin, Miss Uwaila Vera Omozuwa, by rapists at a place of worship in Benin.





The president on his verified twitter page: @MBuhari on Tuesday directed the police to speedily and diligently investigate the case and ”ensure that all the culprits responsible for the barbaric act are brought to justice.





”I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Omozuwa.





”I expect the Nigeria Police Force to speedily and diligently investigate this case and ensure that all the culprits responsible for this barbaric act are brought to justice,” the president stated.

Omozuwa, a 22-year-old microbiology student, believed to be a virgin, was raped and killed in a church where she went to conduct academic activities.





The killing of the university student has horrified many people across the country with human rights groups, public figures and government officials demanding justice for the deceased.





The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had on her twitter handle: @abikedabiri disclosed that one person had been apprehended in connection with the killing of Omozuwa.





She said the arrest was facilitated through the thumbprint of the suspect on the fire extinguisher used in attacking the victim.





