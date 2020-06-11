





He gave the warning in his Democracy Day message titled, ‘June 12: A milestone for democracy’ on Thursday.The Federal Government had declared a public holiday in commemoration of the democracy day and announced that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), would be addressing the nation on Friday (tomorrow).Tinubu, who said the election of June 12, 1993 changed Nigeria profoundly, noted that many people laboured, struggled, and sacrificed for democracy in Nigeria.He said, “They fought not that we would have democracy day but that Nigeria might exist as a democracy every day.“In our democratic system, nobody can dictate your beliefs and your thoughts unless you voluntarily permit them to do so. These things are what true democracy means and they are what we celebrate today.“The government too has continued to exhibit tolerance of constructive criticism and demonstrate endurance in a bid to nurture our democracy. A relentless battle is being waged against corruption. This fight would have been impossible or ineffective under a military dictatorship.“If we look at where we were and where we are now, we have cause to be thankful. We have left dictatorship forever behind. We see new and better ways to define and execute our democratic journey.“Nigerians deserve congratulations and commendation for their investment in democracy and for how far we have come. However, we equally must warn and remind ourselves how far we must go. We must continue to work to entrench and improve our democracy. We must continue to be vigilant and keep watch over our democracy and ward off those who may want to draw us back toward a dimmer period.”