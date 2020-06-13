Balarabe Musa, a former governor of Kaduna state, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate and punish those responsible for the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election.





Ex-President Ibrahim Babangida issued the proclamation that officially nullified the election which was adjudged as one of the most credible Nigeria has ever had.





Speaking on Thursday at his residence in Kaduna, Musa said the annulment of the election, believed to have been won by the late MKO Abiola, is responsible for the many challenges facing the country today.





He commended the president for honouring the late Abiola, saying Buhari should complete the task he started by investigating the circumstances leading to the annulment and “punish those responsible effectively”.





He said bringing the perpetrators to justice would serve as a deterrent to others who may want to do same.





“The President should complete the task he started by investigating the circumstances that lead to the annulment of June 12, those responsible for the annulment and punish them effectively, so that, it will not happen again,” he said.





“If President Muhammadu Buhari does not go further and do this, anybody can do the same thing like Babangida who annulled June 12 and got away with it; up till now, he (Babangida) is getting away it. We must make sure that does not happen.





“We must also do something fundamental – that is changing the socio-economic, political and cultural system controlling all development in this country.





“And the way we can effectively do it is by making sure that, Nigeria embarks on socialist reconstruction of Nigeria, starting with the leading role of the economy, to ensure equality, justice, dignity of human and progressive development.”





He, however, said, such feat could only be achieved by reverting to the regional system of government with a stronger central government.





