





Sanwo-Olu stated this on Friday, June 12, in a statewide live broadcast to residents in commemoration of the maiden Democracy Day.The governor, who rolled out various achievements of his administration within the year under review, said: “Without a doubt, in the last 365 days so much has happened in our state that we must be proud and thankful for.“In my inauguration address, I promised you a ‘Greater Lagos’. Today, on the first anniversary of that inauguration, it is my pleasure to brief you about the progress we have made in the journey towards a ‘Greater Lagos’, using the THEMES agenda as our vehicle.“Traffic management and transportation is the first leg of our THEMES agenda. Considering the pivotal role of transportation as a major driver of socio-economic activities, our goal is to develop a reliable intermodal system of transportation.“On February 4, 2020, we made a giant leap in our resolve to develop an integrated transport system by officially commissioning eight new, state-of-the-art ferries, to kick-start our expansion of the LAGFERRY Service.”Since then we have seen a remarkable increase in the number of commuters on our waterways.”