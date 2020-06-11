



President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 7am.





This information was contained in a statement on Thursday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media.





The broadcast is to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day.





The day has been set aside to honour M.K.O. Abiola, the winner of the 1993 presidential election.





The presidency urged television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.





