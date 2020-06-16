





The exam body and institution heads are holding the 2020 Policy Meeting of tertiary institutions virtually at present in Abuja.During the meeting, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, told the heads of institutions not to reopen without the approval of the Federal Government.He also listed conditions for the reopening of schools and tertiary institutions in Nigeria.Before the meeting, JAMB apologised for its inability to stream the policy meeting on social media.It tweeted, “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board apologises to the general public that there would be no live streaming of its 2020 Policy Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2020, on the Board’s Facebook page due to security reasons. The Board deeply regrets any inconveniences for the sudden change.”However, in its bulletin, JAMB said, “Compliance with this directive has become imperative as no fewer than 4,000 Heads of Tertiary Institutions comprising Degree, Diploma, NCE, and NID-awarding institutions and other stakeholders would normally be expected to congregate at a location but because of extant protocols, they would now be expected to participate in the virtual meeting.“The meeting will discuss critical issues bordering on the advances made in the educational sector in the last one year in addition to setting the tone for the 2020/2021 Admission exercise.“The meeting will also chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines, and make a holistic review of application statistics, performance as well as evaluate the 2019 admissions exercise.“The meeting, in addition to other deliberations, would take a stand on concessional and acceptable minimum admissions standards to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”