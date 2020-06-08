





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has directed candidates who sat for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination to print their result slips.The board said this in its weekly bulletin which was released by its Head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday.According to the bulletin, the UTME results, which had earlier been made available through text messages to candidates, could be printed from the board’s website on request.“All a candidate needs to do after visiting the site is to click on quick links, then on e-facility where the candidate would be required to provide his/her registration details and the result notification slip would be displayed for printing.“The printing of the result notification slip is free as it is different from the original result slip that comes with the candidate’s picture.”Meanwhile, JAMB has said it will hold an online meeting with at least 4,000 heads of tertiary institutions over the policy guidelines for the 2020 admissions.The board added that the virtual meeting was to guard against the spread of COVID-19 and ensure decongestion.