The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that the 2020 admissions process would commence by August 2020.





The exam board said due to the outbreak of coronavirus, dates for the deadline have not been fixed.





JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who made this known during a presentation of the policy considerations at the 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions on Tuesday said all institutions, must not charge more than N2000 for their post UTME exams.





”Following the country’s uncertainty in the events of the pandemic, a date for the deadline has not been decided yet but would be communicated later by the Ministry of Education.

”All institutions must not charge more than N2000, including bank charges, for their post UTME,” Oloyede said.





The Registrar said that waivers have been approved for foreign candidates, the deaf and blind as well as prison candidates against sitting for post UTME screening.





”This, was because of the difficulty in the process as complained by the group,” he said.





