Aisha Buhari, the first lady, goofed in her condolence message to the family of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state, on Friday.





Ajimobi died from COVID-19 complications in Lagos on Thursday.





Reacting to the ex-governor’s death, the president’s wife shared a message via her Twitter account, on Friday.





Aisha condoled Florence, wife of the deceased, over the “great lost”, instead of “great loss”.

It is with heavy hearts that my family and I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to H.E. Mrs Florence Ajimobi the wife to late H.E. Sen Ajimobi a former governor of Oyo state over the death of your dear husband and your entire family over this great lost . pic.twitter.com/1FN1fTWKIQ June 26, 2020

May the soul of Senator Abiola Ajimobi rest in perfect peace and forgive his shortcomings .

may the almighty Allah provide comfort to your family at this trying period.

Please rest assured that my family is with you at this time of grief. — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) June 26, 2020

Ajimobi was governor of Oyo from 2011 till 2019, when he completed his second term.





He won his first term as governor on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and secured a second term victory as a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





He broke a 39-year record in the history of the state by being the first governor to secure a second term in office.





The burial of the former governor has been scheduled for Sunday.





