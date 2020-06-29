





Iran through Tehran prosecutor, Ali Alqasimehr, opined that Trump, along with more than 30 others, accused of involving in the January 3 attack that killed General Qassem Soleimani, will face murder and terrorism charges.Recall that the US military killed Soleimani in an air strike outside Baghdad international airport. His death however, sparked protests around the world.Miffed with Soleimani’s death, Iranian Revolutionary Guards vowed to attack Israel and other United States allies in revenge of US action.In his respond, Trump warned Tehran that the U.S. will target 52 Iranian sites if Iran attacks Americans.His words, “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago),” Trump tweeted Saturday.However, finding it difficult to let go, Iran issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol to help in detaining US President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad.Iran according to Aljazeera, said she would pursue Trump’s prosecution even after his presidency ends.