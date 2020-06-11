





The Movement for the Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra has described the Indigenous People of Biafra as a group without an agenda towards achieving Biafra as a nation.MASSOB’s Director of Information, Mr Sunday Okereafor, also said MASSOB leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, was more committed to the course of Biafra than anybody, including the leader IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.Okereafor, who spoke in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday, said, “If you look at MASSOB, you will know that MASSOB has agenda. We started the sit-at-home strategy, which Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are using now. Kanu should come up with his own agenda if he is with the struggle for Biafra.“Uwazuruike also introduce non-violence (agitation without violence), which the Nigerian government and the entire world are using now. If Kanu is saying that the MASSOB leader does not know what he is doing, he should come home.“We have over 24 programmes in our agenda; we are keeping it secret. Let Kanu come home with his own programme. IPOB has no agenda and we want them to come up with their own agenda and they should stop seeing Uwazuruike as an issue.”Reacting to the claim by the IPOB leader that Uwazuruike got oil block from the Federal Government to drop the agitation for Biafra, Okereafor said, “The allegation is false. Nnamdi Kanu was a boy when Uwazuruike began the struggle.“Some of the South East politicians, who are sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu, are the people that own oil blocks with their caliphate in Nigeria. The Nigerian government bribed them by giving them oil block. Uwazuruike can never compromise on Biafra.“We are genuine fighters for Biafra and not pretenders or betrayers. If they think Ralph has stopped the agitation for Biafra, why then was the Federal Government angry that he (Uwazuruike) went to UNPO (Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation) to speak for Biafra?”