The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has expressed concern over the incessant killings in the country calling on the leadership to rise to the occasion to save lives and property.





The Arewa group noted that it was unfortunate that those saddled with the responsibility of protecting citizens’ lives and properties no longer do so.





The President of the group, Isah Abubakar, in a statement, explained that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has witnessed the killings of thousands of Nigerians more than any other government in the history of the country.





The statement alleged that “The government of President Mohammed Buhari has witnessed the killings of thousands of Nigerians more than any other government in the history of this country, this categorically means that the President Buhari-led administration is one of the most irresponsible governments in our history.”





For the progress and security of the country, the President must learn to let go of irresponsible people in his government, adding that the Service chiefs must be relieved of their appointments and Ministers should be reshuffled.





It explained that President Buhari must learn how to hire and fire anybody in his cabinet that fails to perform, recalling that security topped Buhari’s agenda during 2015 campaigns, but that the security situation is worse than it used to be.





“It’s a fact that President Buhari has failed his citizens from all parts of the nation and northerners are highly disappointed in his leadership,” the statement opined.





The statement noted that President Buhari can still make a change if he adheres strictly to the good counsel of the people by doing the needful.





