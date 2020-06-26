





Also, such offenders are liable to pay N10,000 or assigned any community service work.These were contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Awka, by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba.“The government said the measure was necessary, as the residents had decided to be wearing face masks either on their chins or jaws.“The compulsory and proper adorning of face masks in public places in Anambra State is done in the interest of every individual in the state. COVID 19 is real. It has killed nine persons in our state and a number of Anambra individuals outside the state. The victims include old people and youths of both genders.The Anambra State government does not want more of our people to get infected by this highly contagious disease, let alone die of it. Consequently, the government is establishing mobile courts in different parts of the state to try those who contravene the new law on COVID-19 like individuals who do not wear face coverings or do not wear them properly. The punishments include payment of up to N10,000 fine and performance of community service.“To check the spread of coronavirus in our dear state and ensure that Anambra remains the safest state in Nigeria, including in health matters, ndi Anambra are reminded, once again, of the imperative to keep social distancing of six feet, wash our hands frequently with soap, water and sanitizer, avoid handshakes and embraces and, of course wear face masks in the right way anytime we are in public”, the statement read in parts.