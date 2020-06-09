A Nigerian lady identified as Adaeze Ijemili has attracted attention on social media after she declared herself to be a “river goddess”.





In a viral video, which surfaced online on Monday, the lady, while speaking in both Igbo and English, can be seen making some shocking claims about being an “Antichrist” and the “non-existence” of heaven. She also explained her ideology about reincarnation.





She said she had denounced Christianity long ago while also calling for Christians to signify interest in receiving her Bible, which she referred to as a novel “filled with lies”.





The lady, who goes by the name Adaeze Gift Okolie on Instagram, also stated that she now serves rivers and has no business with heaven.

“I was going through my things and I found this bible. I’m making this to video to tell you guys, those Christians. If you’re interested in this, send me your location,” she can be heard saying.





“I’ll kindly waybill it to you. I will pay for the waybill. I’m an antichrist, I denounced Christianity a long time ago. I’m a river goddess. I serve the river and I’m happy with it.





“I was laughing at myself, what’s this still doing in my house? I just found it in my box where I keep old stuff. I thought of burning it but decided there are some people who still believe in these lies.





“Sorry for putting it that way but you Christians think that other religions are devilish, it’s only you people’s that is pure. But I’m water and I’m very pure. I don’t believe in this bullshit.





“Don’t even preach to me about heaven, heaven does not exist. When you die, your soul goes to the spirit world, then you reincarnate. I’m the queen of the river, many rivers for that matter.





“So if you’re interested in this novel named bible, indicate and I’ll waybill it. I just want to respect your beliefs. That’s why I didn’t burn it. I don’t want to make heaven, I don’t want to go there.”





Checks on Adaeze’s social media handles showed moments where the young lady was spotted with diabolic supplies while being dressed in traditional outfits.





In one of her posts, the controversial traditionalist can be seen standing amid a stream after having claimed she’s getting ready for her monthly sacrifice.





