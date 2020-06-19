President Muhammadu Buhari has described Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, as “an epitome of loyalty and solid commitment to the growth of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from its infancy.’’





Buhari said in a congratulatory message to the Governor who turned 45 on June 18, 2020.





The President also said he was proud of the governor, describing him as a loyal party man.





In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the President’s Spokesman and made available on Thursday, Buhari was quoted as saying, “I am proud of you and your active loyalty and services to our party at all times and you are a remarkable party man who deserves to be celebrated.





“You are serving your people at the prime of life; an energetic age that gives you a unique advantage to operate at maximum mental and physical capacity.





“As you celebrate this joyous occasion, I wish to congratulate you, on behalf of myself and family, for attaining 45 years of age in good health.”





The President prayed that God continue to bless the 45-year-old with good health and long life.









