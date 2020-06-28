Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, says he is happy that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in crisis.





Wike told Arise Television in an interview that he is happy with the circumstances that brought Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





He said he cannot pray for the APC not to make mistakes, and that the ruling party’s issues will continue to be advantageous to the PDP.





“I am happy that APC is in crisis. It is not my business to help APC to be united,” the governor said.

“Remember that we also had our own crisis under Ali Modu Sheriff and APC jubilated about it then. It is my prayer that they should continue to be in crisis. We have taken another state. Unfortunately, APC isn’t really a political party. They came together just to take over power.





“I want my party to be in power and therefore, I cannot be praying for APC not to have crisis. I hope they continue to make mistakes everyday and my party will continue to grow.”





The governor said he has no problem with Obaseki’s emergence as the standard bearer of the PDP for the Edo governorship election but advised that members of the party must be carried along on issues concerning the party.





He asked members of the state PDP to be united for the interest of the party and to work together to win the forthcoming election and avoid falling into the same problems bedevilling the ruling party.





“Carrying people along does not mean giving money. That is the mistake people make. It means listening to them, appealing to them and making them recognise the greater interest of the party,” Wike said.





The Edo governorship election is scheduled for September 19.









