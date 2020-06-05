Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered a manhunt for the robbers who attacked Isanlu police station in Kogi state, killing eight policemen.





On Thursday, nine persons, including eight policemen, were killed in Isanlu when a gang of robbers attacked a bank in the town.





The divisional police officer (DPO) was among the officers killed in the town.





The armed men invaded the police station, setting all the detainees free before killing the officers.





They subsequently moved to the bank where they carted away an undisclosed amount of money.





In a series of tweet on Friday, the Nigeria police force said the IGP has directed “a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrators of the attack”.





Adamu also deployed a team of detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Federal-SARS to the state in order to arrest the perpetrators.





The IGP directed a review of the security arrangement in the state to prevent future incidents.





“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrators of the attack on Isanlu Police station and a commercial bank in Yagba East LGA of Kogi State on 4th June, 2020,” the tweet read.





“The IGP while condemning the incident, has deployed a team of crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Federal-SARS to Kogi State to ensure that the criminals are apprehended and brought to book.





“The IGP has also directed the AIG of Police in charge of the Zone-8 Police Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Yunana Babas, mni to immediately assess and review the security arrangement in Kogi State & environ so as to prevent any future occurrence of such untoward incident in the State.”





The DPO of Isanlu, two policewomen, and four other police officers were killed at the station while another police officer was killed within the bank’s premises.





The other victim, a male civilian, died when a stray bullet hit him.









