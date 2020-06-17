The Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, arrived Katsina at about 9:45am on Wednesday to coordinate activities aimed at reducing bandit attacks following a presidential order to that effect.
The itinerary of his activities as released by the Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isa, showed the IGP is expected to pay courtesy calls on Governor Aminu Masari, Emir of Katsina and the State Police Headquarters.
Recall that Hundreds of youth across Katsina State on Tuesday converged on Katsina town to protest the killings and wanton destruction by gunmen in their respective localities.
The peaceful protest, convened by Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) and Citizens Participation Against Corruption Initiative, was flagged off at Kofar Soro and concluded at the old Government House, Katsina.
The convener, Jamilu Charanci, said the protest was meant to express dissatisfaction over the government’s failure to deliver on its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of its citizens.
He said the government has also failed to defend and protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria as more gunmen are invading from other neighbouring countries and launching attacks in Nigeria.
Mr Charanci said the protest was part of their constitutional rights to demands actions from their representatives to bring an end to the security situation across the North.
Katsina State is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari.
