Sunday, June 07, 2020 0
Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has debunked death rumours about him.



Hanks Anuku, in a live video on Facebook, insisted that he is alive and well.

His disclaimer became necessary as multiple reports stated the actor died on Thursday due to short illness.

Anuku, however, told the general public to disregard the fake news.

He stated he is alive and healthy with his family.

He added that God is in charge of his life, not rumour mongers.




